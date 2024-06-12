A Nigerian lady shared the moment when she styled her hair with an electric braid, causing the video to go viral on TikTok

In the clip, she demonstrated how she used the electric braid, which appeared to braid her hair excellently

However, many viewers commented that they would prefer the traditional method, as the electric version seemed too slow

A Nigerian lady captured the attention of TikTok users when she posted a video of herself using an electric braiding device on her hair.

The clip showcased the device in action, neatly braiding her hair.

Nigerian lady braids her hair using electric tool. Photo credit: @narly.j

Source: TikTok

Despite the impressive results, many viewers expressed a preference for traditional braiding methods, citing the electric device's slower pace.

The video, as shared by @narly.j, quickly went viral, sparking a lively debate among hair enthusiasts.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Omo Tee said:

“Wahala is too much.”

Kingdebrah5 wrote:

“All these stress no too much.”

Ami:

“Also this process??”

Evelyn:

“This look even more stressful.”

Tiwa__Wtope_ee:

“I will never waste my time.”

Monalin:

“Can it do cornrows.”

Marifire5:

“I no get that kind patience abeg.”

Daradamsel:

“This is too stressful.”

Chibaby:

“What's happening here.”

Toyinlamz:

“Technology is gon be the end of us.”

Esther Oblanuju:

“Looks stressful tho.”

Julesworld:

“The results though.”

Sommiewe:

“Aunty till when.”

Amygrace2024:

“It's your natural pixie curls for me.”

Chizzy:

“Come let me make ur hair that stuff is stressing u bby.”

Isabel:

“Stressful.. Before l go start to they fix things.. I don do like 3 down&8O Dey play.”

Mhide223:

“Nah anger issue I go use brake am.”

Big z:

“As a Nigerian I gat trust issues cos I don't want burnt to get.”

Man delighted to receive food from robot

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of a robot delivering food to a man at a restaurant has sparked a lot of conversation about the place of work in the 21st century.

In the video shared by @tundednut, the man was glad to receive his food from a robot who was able to acknowledge the owner of the food without any help.

After delivering the food, the robot went away immediately, and the man that received the food, still amazed, waved at the robot.

In a recent development, Legit.ng also reported that a young man attracted online attention when he showed up to buy popcorn on a high-tech bicycle, wearing 4D spectacles.

Source: Legit.ng