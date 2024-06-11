An Italian lady who married a Nigerian man shared their wedding venue, which quickly gained attention online

In the video, she mentioned that the venue was stunning and far exceeded her expectations, describing her experience as a fairytale wedding

She revealed that she had visited Nigeria a month before the wedding to inspect the venue but had no idea it would be decorated so beautifully on her special day

Oyinbo lady gets married in Lagos. Photo credit: @miriam.mimss

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Adeka m Christiana said:

“I am just so proud to be a Nigerian cus whatever we do, we do it too good!!!”

Woman of Substance wrote:

“We are Nigerians and when we say "Let's Do It"..it is what it is. Happy Married life to you and yours!”

MimsLife:

“Yes I loved it, and the energy that everyone brought 6 The most beautiful wedding I have ever seen and it was minethank you so much.”

Diqital M12:

“Women are very lucky people I swear.”

General7383:

“Wishing you a happy married life.”

İsaiahabolupe:

“Your Marriage is Blessed and Placed on the Solid rock of Christ JesUs. Let the Lord Jesus Lead no matter the Situation. God bless you.”

Topazz:

“Our wife.”

Kajay:

“In Nigeria, we throw another party for a successful party, your home is blessed our wiffy.”

Omoaye1:

“Wow this is beautiful.”

Amamibaby:

“Nigeria wedding is lit.”

David Mike:

“We're rich in cultural heritage and never joke with our wedding.. wow!!honestly, this venue is absolutely insanel.”

oŁÜwå John-ší:

“Nigeria wedding is a vibe.”

