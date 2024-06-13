A Nigerian man has invested money in a solar electricity system so he could have a 24/7 power supply in his house

The solar system installed by the man includes 15 solar panels, a 15kwh lithium battery and a 10kva solar inverter

A video seen on TikTok indicates that it cost the man N6 million to have the solar system installed in his house

A Nigerian man desirous of a 24/7 power supply in his house has invested money in solar power.

The man installed the solar system in his house for private use, and a video has revealed how much it cost him.

The solar light currently costs N8 million. Photo credit: TikTok/@maypatronicng and Getty Images/artpartner-images.

Source: Getty Images

In a video posted on TikTok by @maypatronicng, it was indicated that the solar owner spent N6 million on it.

According to the video, the solar installation included 15 solar panels, a 15kwh lithium battery, and a 10kva solar inverter.

Many people who saw the set-up asked for the total cost, indicating they would like to have something like that.

Many people in Nigeria are interested in installing solar power for home and business use, especially after the increase in electricity tariffs.

When contacted for a comment, Patrick Amaechi, who did the installation, said the system was installed in a residence in Lekki, Lagos.

His words:

"The current cost is N8 million naira. It was installed in lekki Lagos."

He also said Nigerians are turning to solar as a source of power because it is a source of clean energy.

Amaechi said:

"Solar power is a clean and renewable energy source, and Nigerians are increasingly interested in sustainable solutions."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man installs solar power

@Tang Young845 said:

"How much is 5kv?"

@sallychuhwak said:

"How much for this exact setup?"

@LiLura imade commented:

"This is above N7 million."

@Emmanuel Frank said:

"How much is the 15 KWH battery alone?"

@Monaco said:

"How much is the whole project please?"

@Ade Gold asked:

"What would it cost to install 5 KVA solar system?"

@Power the world electricals said:

"Nice work engineer."

@kenclassic46 said:

"Where you guys located?"

@larrychucksnwab60 said:

"What is the total cost of your 5kw hybrid inverter, for a standard 4brs?"

@NIGERIA Today asked:

"Can we get it on loan."

