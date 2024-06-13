A video of a fun seeker on a motionless roller coaster has elicited mixed reactions on social media

According to an eyewitness, the roller coaster became motionless with the fun seeker on it as a result of a power outage

Internet users criticised the management of the amusement park for running the business without provision for backup power

A lady has shared a video of an Owerri fun seeker who got stuck on a roller coaster due to a power outage.

@jussalex noted that the roller coaster remained that way for hours with the helpless fun seeker on it.

The fun seeker was stuck on a roller coaster. The image used here is for illustration purpose and is unrelated to the story. Photo Credit: Jeffbergen, TikTok/@jussalex

Source: Getty Images

@jussalex shared a short clip of the fun seeker on TikTok with the caption:

"Omo Nigeria never seize to amaze me."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Internet users familiar with the location said the amusement park is situated in Owerri, the capital of Imo State.

People who saw the clip blasted the management of the park for not having backup power.

Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu's minister had come under fire over a high electricity tariff.

Watch the video below:

Netizens condemn the electricity interruption incident

Amanda Ezinne Kal947 said:

"@sommy4eva ndi owerri this one go soon happen to you, Abeg no ever carry my daughter go this cab thing."

Blackson said:

"How can you be running this on nepa light..??

"No power generator..??"

ebygentledove said:

"So they doesn't have Gen to run their business nawoooh."

Gallant love said:

"Na Amusement park Owerri by Akachi Rd b D's nothing una wan tell me."

doreenvictor923 said:

"Omo I remember my pry school excursion i enter this nonsense I almost fainted."

Samuelz said:

"This money wey I no get dey mk me avoid some kind trouble."

❤️ Prexzy ❤️ said:

"The people hang there wil never in their life try this again."

Lodie said:

"God abeg my steeze hanging on a roller coaster."

Federal government to boost electricity in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the federal government was set to boost electricity supply in the country.

The Nigerian government paid over $120 million to offset some of the debts owed to gas firms to enhance electricity generation. The director of Decade of Gas Secretariat, Ed. Ubong, confirmed this at the 7th edition of the Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES 2024) in Abuja.

He said the government also worked on a scheme to curtail system failures. He noted that the total debt owed to power-generating companies (GenCos) was about N1.3 trillion, of which 60% is owed to gas suppliers.

Source: Legit.ng