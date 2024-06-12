A video of a Nigerian girl who came to a barber's shop to have a hair cut has caused a serious uproar online

According to the girl, she took the bold decision just to end her boyfriend's constant complaint about men chasing her because of her long hair

Social media users reacted massively to the video with many criticising the girl's boyfriend for being insecure

A Nigerian girl has sparked outrage on social media for cutting her hair to please her boyfriend.

The young man complained that his girlfriend was getting so much attention from men because of her long hair.

Lady cuts long hair to please boyfriend Photo credit: @instablog9ja/Instagram.

Source: TikTok

Lady cuts hair to please boyfriend

In a video posted on Instagram by @instablog9ja, the lady visited a barbing salon to take out the hair.

An eyewitness who captured her on camera said he had to question the lady about her reason for cutting the hair.

During the questioning session, she opened up about her boyfriend's insecurity and how he instructed her to cut her hair.

"Her boyfriend asked her to barb her hair. He said guys have been looking at her because of her long hair and she just had to come and cut the hair. Why are some guys like this?" the eyewitness lamented while sharing the video.

Reactions as lady cuts her long hair

Nigerians stormed the comments section to share their thoughts about the video.

Wofai.u said:

"Cutting your hair to please a man who will chase after women with long hair is wild."

Bornila_vanilla said:

"She has good hair, in one year it will be more than what she cut."

Duchess_pee wrote:

"I feel bad for her, the redness of this flag is too intense that she tuned it out."

Mayorsoj said:

"There are guys who are still attracted to women on low cut. I guess he will tell her to remove her head completely."

Obianuju said:

"Healthy full Hair plus edges wey some people dey find. Anyways, Na she sabi. Afterall, dem say dem nor dey advice person wey dey in love."

Ms_leemart said:

"I don’t think someone who truly loves you would want you to cut your hair off just to be pleased by them."

Dammiesugar reacted:

"Boyfriend asked you to remove your crown? Dear parents please show your kids genuine love and train them well so that low self esteem don’t make them see themselves as less!"

Princessiddy commented:

"Please raise girls with high self esteem."

Source: Legit.ng