A beautiful reunion between two interracial lovebirds has captured the attention of many on the TikTok app.

The trending clip captured the moment the doting lovers reunited at the airport with so much excitement.

Interracial couple reunite in sweet video Photo credit: @ssengalovefindafrica/TikTok.

Interracial lovers leave netizens gushing online

The video shared by @ssengalovefindafrica melted the hearts of netizens on TikTok app who prayed to also experience love.

In the clip, the white lady jumped on her oyinbo lover who travelled all the way from Netherlands to meet with her.

It was gathered that the lovers had been chatting for three months and he had been sending dollars to her before finally deciding to meet her.

The video was captioned:

"After chatting for three months and he has been sending me dollars now he is in the country all the way from Netherlands."

Reactions as interracial couple reunites

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the video.

@justin4kel said:

"I am 43 and needs a serious lady for relationship."

@Laporche' said:

"And how much are you charging people to connect? Clearly it wont be free because you will be using your data."

@Adaobi reacted:

"I'm 41 and need a single mom of kids serious man for relationship

from Nigeria."

@OMESE Gwears said:

"Love is sweet when you meet d right person. let me own locate me in Jesus name."

@user5386661127681 said:

"God where is my husband, I'm tied of sleeping alone,But i know God time is the best and im waiting for that time."

@hunadi 880 said:

"Pls don't go back with him tell him if he loves u he should relocate to Ur country u understand why am saying this Ur safety my girl."

@creator.search.insights reacted:

"I need a gentleman who loves me take care of me and giving happy life up to the end of my life I need love I need it really."

@Miss Jas said:

"It's hard to find someone genuine and serious about relationship nowadays. Watching from Philippines."

@marionmumbi said:

"What am I doing wrong or what am I not doing? I don't seem to find a good guy for me."

@bridgetchibuta added:

"As for me to believe that this true unless I hear a testimony from those whom you have connected and thy talk by themselves not only pictures, wala."

See the post below:

