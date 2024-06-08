A young Nigerian father has sparked reactions on social media after showing off his beautiful baby girl

While sharing the video via the TikTok app, the single father reiterated his decision to take care of his child against all odds

Social media users reacted massively to the video with many applauding the single father for his efforts

A Nigerian single father left netizens emotional after sharing a video of his adorable little daughter.

In the clip posted on TikTok, he disclosed how life has been for him as the only parent taking care of his child.

Single dad vows to protect daughter

The doting father identified as @KizyDollarz promised to take care of his daughter without the help of anyone.

A heartwarming clip showed him laying the girl on a chair and gently massaging her just like a mother would.

"Life of a single father. I will take care of my daughter by myself," he said.

While some netizens in the comments applauded him for taking care of the daughter with love, others asked questions about her mother's whereabouts.

Reactions trail video of single father

Nigerians stormed the comments section on the TikTok app to share their thoughts about the video.

@April_synazy said:

"I need someone who will born for me and leave me and my child and go."

@Mr Happy reacted:

"My man relax , my son will help out when they grow. Happy inlaw in advance."

@Aromaticflora said:

"I am following you because of her, I want to see her grow in to a beautiful girl."

@MARIN3 stated:

"Very very important. I use my hand build my son dimples. Now em smile na one in town."

@Queen_Vivian said:

"I pray God fills you with strength and helps your financially so you wont find it difficult to do so."

@Mimilast B reacted:

"I understand what you are passing through. I'm a single mother it's not easy at all but the lord is our strength."

@NTEJE FUNDZ said:

"Keep warming her up against the adult-hood task ahead bcs E no by my fathers love. Lol."

@Ezeh favour chiamaka reacted:

"God is your strength, that's how I took care of my son without a father, so I know how it hurts."

@ASA odogwu reacted:

"Some men will just come out and claim single father's at the end na there wife dey video them."

@bestjulia8:

"Allow her to breathe bikonu na by force na you go still fight when the time comes. Love you both plenty the love is massive."

