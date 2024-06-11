A beautiful young lady has sparked a serious buzz on social media after showing off her pet animal

In a video, she brought the animal close to her face and lips as though she wanted to share a kiss with it

Social media users who came across the video took turns to share their thoughts about the lady's choice of a pet

A lady has gone viral on social media after showing off her pet animal which she holds dear to her heart.

She shared the video via her TikTok account and it quickly went viral, garnering lots of views from netizens on the platform.

Lady shows off her pet squirrel Photo credit: @ramatukanu5021/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady shows off her squirrel

In a video shared via her account @ramatukanu5021, she showcased the squirrel and held it close to her face as though she wanted to kiss it.

The compilation video showed her holding the pet on different occasions while another part showed it licking her leg.

Mixed reactions trailed the video on TikTok as some netizens didn't understand why she kept a squirrel as a pet at home.

Others threw questions at her to know how she trained the animal and made it come so close to her.

Reactions as lady shows off her pet

Netizens stormed the comments section on TikTok to share their opinions.

@mandeladrum asked:

"Hw did u train it the the extent his not running from you?"

@Teee said:

"I dont know where you found this one but the ones in my neighbourhood will never get 10metres to any human. I actually need one as pet though."

@meek_ODG said:

"Na only frog wey I never see as pet."

@maximiel wrote:

"You have the most wonderful heart that's why this animal loves you so much take a very good care of it."

@Rollon di swagboi said:

"Na meat be this oo and e Dey hard to catch. Where you Dey stay first fit come visit you later."

@Jeremiahh said:

"I dey imagine efo riro (vegetable soup) and this squirrel with better semovita."

@Aba_moni wrote:

"God save you say we no Dey stay together oo I for don cook am before you come back from where you Dey go aje."

@Owonifari Isreal Mastershalex said:

"Something wey we suppose use do suya for this recession."

@Johnson 2050 added:

"This is sooo beautiful, let's allow animals to breath, they can be our best friend."

Watch the video below:

