A Nigerian lady has shared a heartbreaking video of a beautiful lady who was behaving strangely in her area

While sharing the video via the TikTok app, she pleaded with netizens to give her more information about her

Social media users stormed the comments section to share their opinions about the sad video

A Nigerian woman has raised an alarm over the condition of a young lady she met in her area of residence.

The lady was sighted in the video behaving strangely and speaking quite inaudubly while licking a plate of soup.

Nigerians worry over lady's condition Photo credit: @omodolapo585/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Woman calls on friends of sick lady

The sick lady who managed to give her name as Ignatius Samson Precious couldn't say what happened to her or why she was acting mentally challenged.

Omodolapo585 shared the sad video on TikTok and pleaded with those who know the lady to come forward and identify her.

She also showcased the bruises she had on her back and questioned to know who beat her that way, but she couldn't respond.

"What is your name? Who beat you like this? How old are you? Where are you coming from? Where are you going? Any useful information about her please DM," worried Omodolapo said in the video.

Reactions trail video of sick lady

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the sad video.

@ellyshypet said:

"Make Una check the last name wey she call well well, her name na precious, but I believe say the person wey use am, na him name e call the second time."

@prince Dozzy said:

"You dey play, una love money and we go the give una the money."

@Gozie said:

"Person way no well u dey ask her were are you coming from. No she just dey come back from UK."

@mimimira reacted:

"Oh Lord the fact that she is still trying to covering herself warm my heart. Even at that state she is still aware of her decency."

@Donzilllie said:

"Some things are not to be joke with, if you don't have anything to say about the lady do come to this comment section."

@smartking added:

"I feel really bad seeing a human being in this condition, please let's all be careful and also guarded too."

Watch the video below:

