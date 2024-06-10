A lady has shared her heartwarming experience with her stepmother, who visited her for a month after she gave birth

The video showed the kind-hearted woman taking care of her baby and cooking a variety of meals for her stepdaughter

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to shower the mother with accolades

A lady has gushed over her stepmother, who has been a fantastic support system since she gave birth to her child.

She shared a heartwarming video on TikTok that quickly went viral, garnering lots of lovely comments from netizens.

Caring stepmother cooks for stepdaughter during omugwo Photo credit: @appolinegordon/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Stepmother displays sweet love during 'omugwo'

In the video shared by @apollinegordon on the TikTok app, she showed the moment the woman went shopping for foodstuffs to make a dish for her.

As she returned, she prepared various meals for her and assisted her in caring for her baby.

"POV: Your Nigerian step mom comes to visit for a month after you had a baby. I was terrified when she gave him a bath. Yanking on his limbs tf," she captioned the video.

Reactions as lady shows off caring stepmother

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to applaud the kind-hearted stepmother.

@Nonye said:

"Awwn the sweetest. It’s called “omugwo” when children have babies, their moms come and look after them and the new baby for an extended period. Sometimes as long as 3-6months."

@Lshamion stated:

"First time mom here and I’ve never seen babies worn on the back like that! Can someone explain? Very interesting and little one looks cozy."

@Tane Remington reacted:

"Girl my grandma came from Turkey and bathed my newborn in olive oil every day. My American husband was horrified."

@Dr. Bevilly commented:

"I know that was the best sleep he’s ever gotten after that bath, too."

@TeeTeeTop said:

"So sweet but a month with somebody in my house would drive me crazy."

@Queenie reacted:

"Nigerian mothers are so hardworking. I’m so sad I didn’t get their energy like when my aunt pulls up, food is serve, house is clean like brand new, we going shopping."

@ellex841 added:

"In Yoruba and Igbo culture the mothers/mother-in-laws step in to support during the postpartum stages. I love this."

Source: Legit.ng