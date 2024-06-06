A Nigerian lady who just graduated from a higher institution said her education was made possible and easy by her man

In a heartwarming video, the lady was spotted jumping on her man and hugging him in deep appreciation

The man was with her on the day she graduated from school in the video, which went viral and got many comments

A man who helped a lady to go to school has been praised by netizens who said he did the right thing.

In a video posted on TikTok, the new graduate said her man stood by her and made it easier for her to go to school.

The lady said her man made her education possible. Photo credit: TikTok/@cece_gilbert.

The lady, Cece Gilbert said her graduation would not have been possible without the man who she said gave her all the needed support.

Cece wrote in the video:

"My baby. I don’t know where to start from. You made life so easy for me…I never lacked anything in school…Thank you so much for all your efforts. Thank you for loving me the way you do!!! God bless you my baby."

She hugged the man tightly. The video is generating many comments from TikTok users.

Reactions as Nigerian lady becomes a graduate

@PERFUME SUPPLIER IN OGBOMOSO said:

"This love go reach everybody."

@FAY said:

"If them never carry u like that before, come make we cry together."

@Thisisgrandeur said:

"Okay okay.. time to settle for less. Even if na fake love make una bring am."

@Her said:

"I don’t care what happens. My man is signing first on my shirt. Cus he’s doing everything to make my school life smooth. Even if we don’t end up together he’ll still sign for me."

@fhaith said:

"Congrats and happy married life in advance."

