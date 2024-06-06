A Nigerian mother has shared a hilarious video of her little daughter speaking to her in gibberish at home

In the video, the little girl looked at her mother eyeball to eyeball and spoke with so much confidence as her mother filmed her

Social media users who watched the video on the TikTok app took turns to share hilarious comments

A little Nigerian girl left netizens rolling on the floor after speaking gibberish to her mother at home.

A hilarious video showed the smart child dressed in a white singlet and socks while speaking to her mother.

Little girl speaks gibberish to her mother Photo credit: @babyzee_adetola/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Little girl confidently speaks gibberish

During the conversation shared on TikTok by @babyzee_adetola, the girl made funny gestures with her hands as she spoke to her mother with a stern face.

In her response to the unclear information her daughter passed, the mother stated that she needed an interpreter.

"At this point, I think we need an interpreter. It is her mouth movement for me," the funny woman said.

Reactions as mum speaks gibberish to mother

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the funny clip.

@BELLA said:

"Ahhh so unfortunate. The world is truly wicked, how can that be?? In all of this,try and forgive. To err Is human,to forgive is divine."

@lïmø gëë said:

"She was like I was standing here ,I come front ,I na move to d side ,I scratch my ear,mummy are u understanding,so me I was na confused looking around."

@Okoduwa Fortunate said:

"Who’s else observed she was literally saying the same thing, that means she knows what she was communicating."

@mummymax said:

"Ok she said uncle visited, he gave me some money nd i kept it in the wardrobe now i can't find it. Mummy did u collect my money?"

@Chefor Valantine reacted:

"Who want one interpreter if no be angel because this type of language is understood only by angels."

@Queen Nd added:

"She said mum what have I done to deserve this. What a wicked world. I put something in the wardrobe n I can’t find it again."

@goldwuraola17 commented:

"I don hear everything I feel like crying. Mom if you do that next time nah black Maria dey come your house."

Watch the video below:

1-year-old girl gossips with grandma

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported a viral video of a little girl 'gossiping' with her grandmother and making funny facial expressions in the African way.

Although the toddler didn't say much and was inaudible, some people claimed she was gossiping about her mother.

Source: Legit.ng