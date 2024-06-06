A Nigerian woman has shared a video gushing over her beloved husband who's so much in love with her

The happy wife revealed the moment the man who travelled to another location called her from the toilet to hear her voice

Social media users who watched the video reacted in the comments with many jokingly expressing jealousy

A Nigerian woman's phone call session with her doting husband has left netizens rolling on the floor.

The funny woman revealed in a trending video that her husband was a 'finished man in love'.

Wife leaks funny phone conversation with husband Photo credit: @theaceone_family/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man calls wife from the toilet

She shared a video to reveal their conversation after her husband travelled to another city and called her from the toilet.

He said he was missing her and wanted her to stay with him on the phone while he uses the restroom.

"I was missing you. I wanted you to just stay with me on the phone. Tell me about yourself," the man said.

While sharing the video, the wife identified as @theaceone_family on TikTok expressed her shock over the phone call while dubbing her husband a 'finished man'.

"POV: My husband is a finished man in love. I am not interested in this kind of toilet love," she said.

Reactions trail couple's trending phone call

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to share hilarious comments.

@PRETTY AUTHORITY said:

"The phone no even fine the love emoji no fine the time sef is not correct."

@Kindness reacted:

"Since this year start single people never rest. It is well."

@OMO IYA LESSON said:

"Since January, single people just dey run from pillar to post, no peace."

@Michy said:

"My parents do this, sometimes my mama go go meet am there. Those two too like gossip."

@Olanma said:

"Singles survive this year we gats go for thanksgiving oo bcuz waris this God."

@Queenbea asked:

"Can we the single brearthhhhhh. Sha na our fault say we single governmenttttttttt oooo make dem banned marriage dem don to do for this app."

@Oliver joy added:

"My own go use me sit down with am for toilet dey discuss am use to it now."

@Mysterious Girl said:

"Them don change our Anthem hope say una no that one all this thing no really matter in Nigeria now."

@cherryella added:

"Since this year begin all the single people never rest, pls check on us some of us are not breathing well again."

Couple display love for each other

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a an elderly husband and wife were captured walking together on the road, displaying their unwavering love and support for each other.

Holding her visually impaired husband's hand, the wife guided him safely as they crossed to the other side of the road.

Source: Legit.ng