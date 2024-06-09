A Nigerian man has sought advice from netizens on social media after seeing his girlfriend's public comment

While reacting to a post on TikTok, the girl said Omah Lay's verse in a video is sweeter than her relationship of five years

Her comment did not sit well with her boyfriend who is now considering ending their relationship over disrespect

A Nigerian man has cried out on social media after his girlfriend showed a great level of disregard towards their relationship.

The young man's ordeal which was posted by an X user @wizarab10 sparked hilarious comments from netizens.

Man shares painful comment his girlfriend made on TikTok Photo credit: Vladimir Vladimirov/Getty Images. Depicted persons have no relationship with story. Photos for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Man laments over girlfriend's TikTok comment

According to the heartbroken man, his girlfriend wrote on TikTok that Omah Lay's verse in a video is sweeter than their relationship which has lasted for five years.

He got devastated over the comment and this made him reconsider continuing the relationship with his girlfriend.

Sharing his pain to an X user @wizarab10, he said:

"Please I need your advice. I saw my girlfriend's comment on a post on TikTok saying an Omah Lay's verse on a video is sweeter than our 5 years relationship. Should I fling her?"

Reactions as man laments over girlfriend's comment

Nigerians stormed the comments section to share their hilarious opinions about the incident.

Yemi said:

"She's not the one for you or the two. Let her go! But before you let her go, do this to punish her. Text her "we need to talk" and leave her replies on read and her phone calls unanswered for 96hrs. Be distant and give her the gift of worry. Stay emotionless and focus on your daily bread."

CodeDatin reacted:

"That's a sign that she doesn't find you attractive. You are not attractive enough to her. She doesn't like you as much. You are probably the one forcing that relationship and doing the most. You can follow me and improve your dating life."

IshowLeck said:

"That’s not a thing you should take serious though, people can say things to chase clout on internet. If her ways and response to the relationship says what she said, you can throw her away but if not, look away. You shouldn’t react to everything."

Priscilla Oduwa reacted:

"It might not be that deep sha. You should know her enough to know if she was actually serious with the comment or just joking."

Onyeka Ezugwu added:

"People get sarcastic sometimes. You should know your woman."

See the post below:

