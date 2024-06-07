Nigerian Lady in Distance Relationship Tears Up as She Engages in Video Call with Lover
- A young Nigerian lady who appeared deeply traumatised and was in tears gained significant attention online
- She revealed that she had been in a long-distance relationship and was missing her partner dearly
- In a video call with her lover, she could not stop crying, clearly showing how much she missed him
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024 Voting Is Alive. Choose the best entertainer in 15 categories for FREE.
A young Nigerian lady, visibly distressed and in tears, recently captured online attention.
She shared that she had been in a long-distance relationship and was struggling with missing her partner.
During a video call with her lover, her continuous crying made it evident how much she longed for his presence, as shown by @mummyidp1.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Bhizzy said:
“Na trailer go jam una love.”
EllaChiderae wrote:
“U dey cry for man wey worwor like dis sorry my love.”
Ualy Ex commented:
“See waiting love dey make my fellow gender do is well.”
Marcus fellow also commented:
“Inside that long distance relationship there's another relationship.”
John:
“Don't forget rule number.”
Mummy IDP:
“Tell ur mom that one.”
OG Money:
“See the boy face like juju.”
Yellowstone2_1:
“The boy go just Dey feel special now.”
Fola Wine:
“Comment section sweet pass this video.”
Hopeik3:
“It will end in tears I promise una.”
Cherish Gifted:
“Na man Dey make you cry.”
Mummy IDP:
“Do u have problem with that?”
D Young:
“You people suppose to be happy because seeing your partner all time don't bring respect and true love.”
OnlyOneDejoke:
“Make we tell her.”
Nigerian lady gets American visa, relocates abroad
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady who had not seen her oyinbo lover in over two years had an emotional reunion with him.
The lady shared a video that captured the moment she jumped into his arms after landing in America.
At the beginning of her clip, the lady (@badgirlprech) showed off her Nigerian passport as she was about to get on her flight.
In a recent development, Legit.ng also reported that a heartwarming video of a Nigerian woman who embarked on a long-awaited journey to reunite with her long-distance lover in the US after five years of separation melted hearts on TikTok.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Editor) Basit Jamiu is an award-winning journalist and a human interest editor with more than 5 years of experience in the media (Ikeja Bird, Prime Progress, The Movee). He started his journalism career after graduating from Ekiti State University in 2018. He is a 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. He also has professional certificates in Information Management, Technical Writing, Digital Marketing from Google. He can be reached via basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.