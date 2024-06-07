Nigerian Lady Dances and Welcomes Husband Who Comes Home Earlier Than Expected
- A Nigerian lady welcomed her husband, who returned home earlier than expected, in a video that went viral on TikTok
- In the video, the lady appeared delighted by her husband's early arrival; she was seen dancing and having fun
- Her husband's broad smile as he exited the car showed how much he appreciated her enthusiastic welcome
A Nigerian lady joyfully greeted her husband, who arrived home ahead of schedule, in a TikTok video that quickly went viral.
The clip captured her excitement as she danced and celebrated his unexpected return.
As the man stepped out of the car, he smiled, clearly enjoying his wife's joyful dance, as shown by @prettypat11.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
ConfamNAlJABOY said:
“With your mechanic bf Dey Dey carry people car come house."
John kelvin A wrote:
“Why person no go home on time ..when peace of mind Dey for home.”
ReadyZee commented:
“Na scope oo no allow person wey dey inside pass backyard escape o.”
Prettypatpiece also commented:
“Unah don too watch Nigerian movies.”
Big Wiserrow:
“I keep saying it ,as a man try dey go home straight to your wife or gf after work ,nothing dey outside oona infection full outside.”
Alabi:
“May God don't give Us aladanwO wife ooo..this tul to go home asap after work to meet beautiful to go.”
Hayomide802:
“It is good to have good wife oo.”
Aniskid:
“Can't lie this video made me smile this morning.”
Anui J:
“Mummy see oo them dey Use love oppress me.”
Prettypatpiece:
“Why you Dey report me now oya no vex.”
Ehdfred:
“I go see me for hed Ddck ahd na till 12am u treverse go just bed.”
Chukwuemeka:
“When you have a good wife you will be coming.”
Lady welcoming her husband's second wife
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians have reacted to a video of a first wife welcoming her husband's new wife into the family.
@shantyroyalmakeovez gushed over the polygamous couple's moment and prayed "the new era of love never ceases in their home".
In the clip, the new wife wears a matching outfit with her husband and is on her knees. The first wife helps her up.
In a recent development, Legit.ng also reported that a Nigerian lady made a video to capture the moment she was at the airport to welcome her lover.
