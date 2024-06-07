A Nigerian lady welcomed her husband, who returned home earlier than expected, in a video that went viral on TikTok

In the video, the lady appeared delighted by her husband's early arrival; she was seen dancing and having fun

Her husband's broad smile as he exited the car showed how much he appreciated her enthusiastic welcome

A Nigerian lady joyfully greeted her husband, who arrived home ahead of schedule, in a TikTok video that quickly went viral.

The clip captured her excitement as she danced and celebrated his unexpected return.

Happy wife welcomes husband, dances. Photo credit: @prettypat11

Source: TikTok

As the man stepped out of the car, he smiled, clearly enjoying his wife's joyful dance, as shown by @prettypat11.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

ConfamNAlJABOY said:

“With your mechanic bf Dey Dey carry people car come house."

John kelvin A wrote:

“Why person no go home on time ..when peace of mind Dey for home.”

ReadyZee commented:

“Na scope oo no allow person wey dey inside pass backyard escape o.”

Prettypatpiece also commented:

“Unah don too watch Nigerian movies.”

Big Wiserrow:

“I keep saying it ,as a man try dey go home straight to your wife or gf after work ,nothing dey outside oona infection full outside.”

Alabi:

“May God don't give Us aladanwO wife ooo..this tul to go home asap after work to meet beautiful to go.”

Hayomide802:

“It is good to have good wife oo.”

Aniskid:

“Can't lie this video made me smile this morning.”

Anui J:

“Mummy see oo them dey Use love oppress me.”

Prettypatpiece:

“Why you Dey report me now oya no vex.”

Ehdfred:

“I go see me for hed Ddck ahd na till 12am u treverse go just bed.”

Chukwuemeka:

“When you have a good wife you will be coming.”

