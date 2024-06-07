A Nigerian woman moved to Europe in 1960 and has been living there since then without visiting home

The woman said she relocated to Germany as a young lady and has lived there for a total of 64 years

She is now contemplating returning to Nigeria to spend the rest of her life, noting how life abroad can be lonely

A Nigerian woman said she has been a resident in Europe for 64 years and counting.

A video trending online indicated that the woman travelled to Germany in 1960 and has resided there since then.

The woman said she is thinking of returning to Nigeria. Photo credit: TikTok/!mazitt305 and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Source: UGC

She was interviewed in the video shared by @mazitt305 and asked if she would like to return to Nigeria just yet.

The woman said she was still thinking if she should return to Nigeria or continue to live in Germany.

According to her, she does not like the cold weather in Europe, and this is one reason she would like to return to Nigeria.

In the TikTok video, she also said that she would like to come to Nigeria and enjoy the abundant sunshine available in the country.

However, the woman, who partly spoke in Igbo, said she does not know how to return to Nigeria.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of Nigerian who lives in Germany

@The_BLunT_Introvert said:

"She will be more lonely back home because the lifestyle she’s use to is not back home, does she have children she’s going back with."

@Mighty thunder commented:

"Please allow her to go home."

@shining star TINA said:

"I ding blame her I feel the same too let her go."

@user8579065135998 said:

"I'm a Nigerian born in half-germany she has been in there before I was born."

@tukach asked:

"Where she wan go after 64years? Many people she knew back home are almost all dead."

@emmajosephat asked:

"I hope she has children that can take care of her? Very important."

Man shows his lifestyle in the UK

In a related story, a Nigerian man in the UK shared a video showing people how he rides a bicycle to work instead of buying a car.

The video was shared on TikTok by Godwin Newdance, who said they were in the UK to make money, not to ride cars.

He said there were so many expenses to be incurred if one decides to buy a car, insisting he would make do with a bicycle.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng