A lady has used her Nigerian international passport to travel to Vienna, Australia after getting a visa

The lady posted a video showing her Nigerian passport and her visa as she got ready to travel to Austria

She flew from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos and had a stopover in Ethiopian airport before flying to Vienna

After securing a visa, a Nigerian lady used her international passport to travel to Austria.

The lady posted a video, detailing how she prepared to make the journey to Vienna.

The lady relocated to Vienna, Austria, flying from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos. Photo credit: TikTok/@onyij2.

Source: TikTok

In the video, Onyiij2 showed when she made her hair and got ready to journey abroad.

She said she travelled through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

During the journey, she had a layover at an Ethiopian airport before her flight finally reached Vienna.

When she arrived in Austria, she was overwhelmed with joy. She stood at the airport and waited for a ride to pick her up.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady travels to Austria

@D-NERO said:

"Austria is a very good place to go."

@Petrus said:

"Welcome on board dear. May the land favor you."

@Oforiwaa Sarah said:

"Congratulations! I'm next to travel ijn Amen."

@johncynthia557 said:

"Yhank God for safe travel. Congrat big sis."

@Sex.y said:

"I tap into your blessing sis .what God can't do doesn't exist."

@Kunlox Kunlox said:

"I remember this music. I watch it before my own too come up. Thank God."

@Amable Beauty Nwa said:

"I’m so happy for you. We made it. It’s not easy at all."

@sammy said:

"I wish you the best. I pray I use this sound this year also in Jesus name."

@Parmah Bello said:

"I also did my transit from Ethiopia to Austria and then continued my journey."

American lady relocates to Nigeria

A lady said she had been thinking of moving elsewhere to work as a teacher, and she decided to make the move in 2024.

The lady said she is from the United States of America but decided that Africa was where she would live and work.

She has packed her bags and moved to Nigeria, where she now lives and works as a teacher in Lagos state.

Source: Legit.ng