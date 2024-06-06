A young lady showcased her dance moves to Igbo highlife music, quickly capturing attention online

In the video, her delightful waist movements revealed her joy in dancing and having fun

Wearing traditional attire, she occasionally turned her back and also faced the camera as she danced

Happy young lady makes dance moves. Photo credit: @neena_brown

Source: TikTok

Dressed in traditional attire, she alternated between facing the camera and turning her back while dancing, as shown by @neena_brown.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Penartbaby said:

“This is how I imagine Olanna in half of a yellow Sun.”

Nini wrote:

“I first think say na iconic Amanda girl.”

Rreessah commented:

“You look like you came straight outta one of Chimamanda's books.”

Q-Cheml:

“To whom it may concern; This is what's called the Nigerian Highlife music. An interesting genre of music, mostly practiced among the lgbos.”

Christiana nduka:

“Wetin remain na clear phone and Egood background and boom!! Nice dance moves girlie.”

Amara rejoice:

“I'm happy no one is dragging this particular content wit you.”

Charles 30BGw:

“So nepa mean this strike.”

Kenito:

“Thanks for making me associate High life with Salsa.. It fits perfectly well..U did well. Perhaps next dance with a dance partner.”

Elsie Sly:

“Girlll YoU are exactly who you think you are.”

Lolo onyinye:

“This look so elegant.”

MTherapy:

“I fit invite you make you come dance for ex marriage.”

Beautiful disaster:

“In those HEELS?!! On TILES?!! U're amazing!l for don kukU fall and break n my neck.”

Successful7383:

“Nice moves sis, but still try change the highlife music.”

