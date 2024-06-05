Five female friends from Lagos State University (LASU) celebrated a remarkable achievement by graduating together, years after being admitted

Five female friends from Lagos State University (LASU) have joyfully celebrated graduating together after years of hard work.

Their inspiring story was shared in a recent social media post, which featured their journey from the beginning.

The first set of photos showed them with their university identity cards, taken when they were newly admitted to LASU.

A second set of photos captured the heartwarming moment of their graduation.

In these pictures, the friends are seen smiling and posing together in a photo studio, proudly displaying their graduation gowns.

On LASU

Lagos State University (LASU) is a prominent public university located in Ojo, Lagos, Nigeria. Established in 1983, LASU offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs across various fields.

Known for its diverse academic community and commitment to excellence, LASU has become a leading institution in Nigeria, fostering innovation, research, and development, as shown by @symplyshekinah.

