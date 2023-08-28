A TikTok video of two friends, male and female, who qualified as doctors has become a viral sensation

The pair have been friends for over seven years and have supported each other throughout their medical studies

Many viewers were curious if they were just pals or if they had a romantic relationship for all those years

A captivating TikTok video of two mates who achieved their dream of becoming doctors has warmed hearts.

The duo have been inseparable friends for over seven years and shared their journey of studying medicine.

After seven years of relationship, doctors continue to wax stronger in their relationships. Photo credit: TikTok/ @lost_rofiat

Source: TikTok

Doctors who are friends graduate from the University

They celebrated their graduation with a heartwarming clip that showed their bond and joy.

Many viewers were intrigued by their story and wondered if they were just pals or if they had a hidden romance for all those years.

Watch the short and captivating video below:

