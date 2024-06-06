A Nigerian man and his wife were happy when their daughter became a qualified nurse after her studies in school

They were on the ground to celebrate the accomplishment with beautiful dance steps to Flavour's song, Game Changer

The lady, too, was not left out in the excitement as she made impressive dance moves that caught the attention of TikTokers

A Nigerian lady who is the first daughter of her parents has graduated from school, and her joy knows no bounds.

The lady graduated as a qualified nurse and a video showed how she celebrated the big achievement on the day of her graduation ceremony.

The lady and her parents celebrated her graduation. Photo credit: TikTok/Adaeze.

Source: TikTok

Clad in her graduation gown, Adaeze was seen in a video dancing alongside her parents, who were on the ground to rejoice with her.

Family dances to Game Changer by Flavour

The family was happy as they vibed to Flavour's Game Changer shortly after the graduation ceremony.

The lady captioned the video:

"You are first daughter Igbo graduate. my parents are way more excited than me."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady graduates as a nurse

@Ada said:

"All Igbo parents love this song."

@ItsAmaka remarked:

"What’s better than an Igbo grad."

@CHIAGOZIE said:

"Igbo men and their ‘I swear to God’ shoes. Our identity."

@MsGhwizdom commented:

"This Igbo dance I must be taught by fire by force."

@Biodun said:

"I can smell the money through my screen."

@Bellã said:

"First daughter, Igbo graduate. You won the lottery."

@marcylove001 said:

"This joy will reach every parents."

@Sheeda said:

"My future daughter gotta marry and Igbo man. We need to get into this."

@Kimberly said:

"We Africans we will always be doing the most and I love it."

@RTW_by_Bjonee said:

"Person way go marry this one is already in trouble."

@Dupe Nkwocha commented:

"I will experience this for my children in Jesus name Amen."

Baby dances to her favourite song

Meanwhile, a beautiful baby girl trended on TikTok after a heartwarming video showed how well she could dance.

When her favourite song was played, the baby started dancing where she was sitting, moving accurately to the song.

She has become popular on TikTok, where some people confessed they have become her fans and asked for more dance moves.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng