A Nigerian woman who has nine children has gone viral on social media after showing them off to the world

In a video, she danced happily with her children to a gospel song and netizens didn't hesitate to drop comments

In her response to trolls who questioned her reason for birthing many children, she announced her decision to have three more kids

A Nigerian mother of nine children has been trending on social media after announcing her decision to give birth to more children.

A video showed the proud mother dancing with her kids to a gospel song with a sweet smile on her face.

Mum of 9 children desires 3 more Photo credit: @mirachuksandfamily/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Mum says she wants 3 more kids

Some netizens counted the children in the video and mentioned six but the mother clarified that they were nine in number.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Responding to those who expressed their disapproval over the number of children she delivered, the woman identified as @mirachuksandfamily announced her decision to deliver more three children.

"They are 9 ooo. My children is even 9 not six and we are about to add more 3. My sister when all of them grow up you will see the gain. Please don't stop with just 2 if God is still giving you have at list 4 you will see the value in future."

Reactions as mum dances with 9 children

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to share their thoughts about the video.

@Nwoke Alaba international mkt said:

"To my own understanding, they are more than 6 ooo. Momma you get strength oooo. God will protect your family."

@bebehzita wrote:

"Haba mama abeg make wuna stand one place make I count wuna finish first na, wuna dey destruct my count. Lord I join this parent and pray for the protection and blessings for their kids and union."

@I.T01 said:

"Same with my sister. My mum was shouting, na so so belly u dey get. The kids are grown now."

@user6861252919063 added:

"Kids are joy when around u but our selfish leaders has made things so expensive especially foodstuffs. May God provide for us."

Watch the video below:

Woman goes viral after delivering 5 babies

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mum who welcomed a set of quintuplets has revealed her children's faces.

The lady, Oluomachi Nwojo, posted a video on her TikTok handle to show off the children to the world.

Source: Legit.ng