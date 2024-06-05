Nigerian Woman with 9 Kids Desires to Add More 3, Says She's Investing for the Future, Video Trends
- A Nigerian woman who has nine children has gone viral on social media after showing them off to the world
- In a video, she danced happily with her children to a gospel song and netizens didn't hesitate to drop comments
- In her response to trolls who questioned her reason for birthing many children, she announced her decision to have three more kids
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024 Voting Is Alive. Choose the best entertainer in 15 categories for FREE.
A Nigerian mother of nine children has been trending on social media after announcing her decision to give birth to more children.
A video showed the proud mother dancing with her kids to a gospel song with a sweet smile on her face.
Mum says she wants 3 more kids
Some netizens counted the children in the video and mentioned six but the mother clarified that they were nine in number.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
Responding to those who expressed their disapproval over the number of children she delivered, the woman identified as @mirachuksandfamily announced her decision to deliver more three children.
"They are 9 ooo. My children is even 9 not six and we are about to add more 3. My sister when all of them grow up you will see the gain. Please don't stop with just 2 if God is still giving you have at list 4 you will see the value in future."
Reactions as mum dances with 9 children
Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to share their thoughts about the video.
@Nwoke Alaba international mkt said:
"To my own understanding, they are more than 6 ooo. Momma you get strength oooo. God will protect your family."
@bebehzita wrote:
"Haba mama abeg make wuna stand one place make I count wuna finish first na, wuna dey destruct my count. Lord I join this parent and pray for the protection and blessings for their kids and union."
@I.T01 said:
"Same with my sister. My mum was shouting, na so so belly u dey get. The kids are grown now."
@user6861252919063 added:
"Kids are joy when around u but our selfish leaders has made things so expensive especially foodstuffs. May God provide for us."
Watch the video below:
Woman goes viral after delivering 5 babies
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mum who welcomed a set of quintuplets has revealed her children's faces.
The lady, Oluomachi Nwojo, posted a video on her TikTok handle to show off the children to the world.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over three years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.