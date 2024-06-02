A parent who had relocated to Italy from the United States shared her experience of feeling more at ease allowing her child to walk to school alone without any fear

She captured the moment her child left the house independently, stepping into the street with excitement

However, despite her professed confidence in the city's safety, the mother used a camera to track her child's movements, either to confirm his safety or to demonstrate how secure the city was

Mother allows son to go to school all by himself. Photo credit: @themomtrotter

Source: TikTok

In her words:

“You moved from America to Italy it and finally feel comfortable letting your 11 year old walk to school by himself without freaking out. I am at peace, my mind is at ease and my stress is zero to none when it comes to letting my child be independent abroad. For the record, I would not feel comfortable letting my Black son walk around by himself in the U.S. and especially not in the evening time. Raising a child in the U.S. scares me and raising a Black Boy in the U.S. especially scares me a lot. I feel a lot more comfortable letting him walk around our little town here. It was the same when we were in Greece, he’d be gone out playing with friends and would come back home late (9.30pm/10pm etc) and I didn’t freak out. Kids can walk around and get on the bus or the train by themselves and more!”

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Kit said:

“In Germany kids go to school on their own at 6. it's fine.”

Deidre Morgan wrote:

“This is gonna be the most cultured and well-rounded adult when he’s older and I love it! Go nephew go!"

Source: Legit.ng