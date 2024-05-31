A Nigerian lady who now lives abroad shared the list of jobs she has done after she arrived in the UK

The lady said she has worked for Amazon in the UK as well as worked as a steward and as a cleaning staff

She has also worked as a railway station staff in the UK, and she has shared her experiences in a TikTok video

A Nigerian lady who lives in the UK has told people the type of jobs she has done in the country.

For the period she has lived in the UK, she said she has done different types of jobs to make a living.

In a trending video, the lady said she had been a steward in the UK as well as a cleaner.

According to Jade, she has also worked as a railway station staff and as a cleaning operative as well as a bartender.

Working with Amazon in the UK

Also, Jade has worked with Amazon in the UK. However, she did not mention why she kept changing jobs.

She said:

"Its no news that getting a job as an international student is hard, but there is a major trick to ensuring that you are never out of jobs. Transitioning from being a CEO who featured in the news to this hasn't been a great feat, but do I hate it? No. The money and peace of mind are sweet …. and also, when you relocate, these jobs are temporary if you upscale."

Jade revealed in the video that she has spent only six months in the UK.

Reactions as lady lists jobs she has done in the UK

@legally.adaaa said:

"Please what’s a bartender job all about because I declined one because I don’t know what I will go and do."

@shangclarisa said:

"Please can you help me get the job? I am also in Middlesbrough."

@Sholex007 asked:

"Hi please can you give me link for station staff and steward jobs."

