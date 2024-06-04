A Nigerian lady said she was once asked to move abroad, but she said staying in Nigeria was what she wanted.

According to the lady, she got an opportunity to relocate abroad for her studies, but she decided not to take the opportunity

She noted that she refused to travel abroad because she wanted to stay in Nigeria with her boyfriend

A Nigerian lady has stirred reactions on TikTok after she said she once rejected an opportunity to travel abroad for her studies.

The lady posted a video on TikTok, narrating how she once said no to an opportunity some people would have jumped at.

The lady said she wanted to stay with a boy in Nigeria. Photo credit: TikTok/@ovokeroh_.

She explained that she refused to travel abroad for her studies because she wanted to be with her boyfriend.

The lady @ovokeroh_, asked her followers if she made the right decision by refusing to further her education abroad.

She captioned the video:

"Smiling because life didn't end when I was asked to go and school abroad and I chose to stay in Nigeria because of a boy who doesn't even care about my existence. I am at another crossroad again I hope I choose well?"

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady rejects an opportunity to relocate abroad

@s.o.p.h_i.a_ said:

"Girl, me too. He left me soo fast after I told him. After 3 years my father gave me another chance, I no even think am twice."

@bernadine.nk said:

"Omo same story but I got married to the boy."

@rIsKy_YaT said:

"This trend just dey shock me anyhow."

@Kadi said:

"You people have suffered."

@Davelovesme said:

"I came across this for a purpose."

@Dumam Onu said:

"Better tell us the crossroad now. Let us know how we can help you."

