A heartbroken Nigerian lady has been seen in a video mourning the sudden end of her relationship

In the trending video, it was revealed that the lady has been in a relationship with her boyfriend for three years

According to the video, the lady got a sudden phone call from her boyfriend, apparently informing her of the collapse of their relationship

A Nigerian lady has been left in tears after she got a heartbreaking phone call from her man.

In a video trending on TikTok, the lady was spotted wearing a mournful look after the end of her relationship.

The lady has been in the relationship for three years. Photo credit: TikTok/@zulei_hat_.

Source: TikTok

According to the short video shared by, @zulei_hat, the lady and her man have been in a relationship for five years.

The heartbroken lady was seen eating fried rice in a funny way that attracted the reactions of netizens.

The video is captioned:

"My friend handled her heartbreak on fried rice this evening after she got a call to end her three years relationship. I know it hurts but is this not funny how shes still eating in a rush?"

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady's relationship ends

@theaishaib said:

"Omo this literally made me tear up. Eno funny o."

@ABISOLA commented:

"She is trying to be strong because there are people around... if she were to be alone Omo she go cry ooo."

@Darasimi commented:

"Heartbreak hurts a lot, especially when your intentions are pure and you were loyal during the relationship."

@Mandy said:

"Me I’ll just hug my friend, we’ll sit on the floor and eat rice together, life goes on."

@TK CODM said:

"Na lie na hunger go make person chop like this."

@DEEVYNE_001 said:

"She wan eat so she go get enough strength cry now."

Lady shares how her man changed her life

Meanwhile, the life of a Nigerian lady is no longer the same since she met her boyfriend, and she has told her teary story online.

In a video she posted on TikTok, the lady indicated that her life took a negative turn after she met the man.

Photos shared in the video showed how brightly she was shining before she met the man, and things took a negative turn.

Source: Legit.ng