Lady Gets Heartbreaking Phone Call From Her Boyfriend of Three Years as He Ends Their Relationship
- A heartbroken Nigerian lady has been seen in a video mourning the sudden end of her relationship
- In the trending video, it was revealed that the lady has been in a relationship with her boyfriend for three years
- According to the video, the lady got a sudden phone call from her boyfriend, apparently informing her of the collapse of their relationship
A Nigerian lady has been left in tears after she got a heartbreaking phone call from her man.
In a video trending on TikTok, the lady was spotted wearing a mournful look after the end of her relationship.
According to the short video shared by, @zulei_hat, the lady and her man have been in a relationship for five years.
The heartbroken lady was seen eating fried rice in a funny way that attracted the reactions of netizens.
The video is captioned:
"My friend handled her heartbreak on fried rice this evening after she got a call to end her three years relationship. I know it hurts but is this not funny how shes still eating in a rush?"
Watch the video below:
Reactions as lady's relationship ends
@theaishaib said:
"Omo this literally made me tear up. Eno funny o."
@ABISOLA commented:
"She is trying to be strong because there are people around... if she were to be alone Omo she go cry ooo."
@Darasimi commented:
"Heartbreak hurts a lot, especially when your intentions are pure and you were loyal during the relationship."
@Mandy said:
"Me I’ll just hug my friend, we’ll sit on the floor and eat rice together, life goes on."
@TK CODM said:
"Na lie na hunger go make person chop like this."
@DEEVYNE_001 said:
"She wan eat so she go get enough strength cry now."
Lady shares how her man changed her life
Meanwhile, the life of a Nigerian lady is no longer the same since she met her boyfriend, and she has told her teary story online.
In a video she posted on TikTok, the lady indicated that her life took a negative turn after she met the man.
Photos shared in the video showed how brightly she was shining before she met the man, and things took a negative turn.
