A beautiful lady has been thrown into tears after her boyfriend gave her a shorter end of the stick

The lady said the man dated her for 20 years before dumping her in what people have described as bizarre

She said her boyfriend is now set to get married to another lady who she has always been suspecting

A lady is currently shedding profuse tears because her boyfriend has dumped her for another woman.

The painful part of the story is that the lady said her boyfriend has dated her for a total of 20 years.

In a video shared on TikTok by Mponeng, the lady said her boyfriend is about to marry another woman.

She said she has always had a reason to suspect his moves with the woman he is about to marry.

The lady was seen weeping profusely in a video as people wondered why she allowed a man to date her for 20 years without marriage.

Mponeng said:

"My 20 years old relationship down the drain. He is getting married on the 29th of June 2024 to the same girl we were always fighting about."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man dumps a lady after 20 years

@PhumiMaphum said:

"20 years is too long. A man knows if a woman he is dating will be wife in 3 months."

@QinisoMthiyaTshabalala commented:

"Self introspection is very important, a man doesn't settle where he is not happy."

@None said:

"I noticed, the more you fight with a guy about a girl, the more you push him to her."

@Management Officer said:

"God's protection comes wrapped in pain ..one day you will see why God redirected you my love."

@Lindiwe said:

"I see people complaining about 20 years. I'm in a 20 year old relationship with no marriage."

