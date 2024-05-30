A hilarious video of a bike rider crying with the voice of a baby has been trending on social media, sparking funny comments

In the funny clip, surprised eyewitnesses gathered to watch the man as he cried just like a baby would

Social media users who watched the clip shared via the TikTok app took turns to share their thoughts about the video

A bike rider who can perfectly imitate a baby's voice has triggered massive reactions online.

A video showed him displaying the unusual talent as eyewitnesses gathered to watch him in awe.

Bike man imitates baby's voice perfectly Photo credit: @fatoumbuyi/TikTok.

Grown man cries like baby

In the funny clip shared by @fatoumbuyi on the TikTok app, he was seen sitting on his bike and crying like a baby.

Eyewitnesses stared at him and laughed hysterically while he performed the hilarious act on the road.

Reactions as man cries like baby

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok took turns to share their opinions.

While many found the action very funny, others wondered how he was able to imitate the voice perfectly.

@Mikizion said:

"I was thinking that maybe is the motor engine sound."

@Ney reacted:

"Someone's serious boyfriend."

@mohz500 reacted:

"I was searching for the baby."

@Twö thousand(2000) said:

"I swear if you were also searching for the baby, lets gather here and continue our search."

@DON_KAY said:

"I think someone baby is crying but when I realized it was mature man."

@Godwin Cza said:

"In Kenya you touch an iPhone like that the minute you are the one being recorded."

@ asked:

"Why’s no one talking about the still wrapped motorcycle. How did he manage to keep it with the bubble air wrap."

@NBA_VIDEL said:

"I knew this ain't Kenya time niliona msee ameshikilia hio iphone hapo."

@Lilly Mayom said:

"I was like this man is obstructing me from seeing the crying bby hmmmm."

@Bulbazauurr said:

"Ok so no one's gonna talk about the bubble wrap motorcycle?"

@James Varney Dwalu reacted:

"After a minute before I saw who's crying. I was looking at the baby on the next bike."

@school Boy said:

"Real voice. Had me searching for the child want to no what happen now."

@Jay Skep added:

"And there was me looking for the kid who was crying, thought like it was an accident."

Little girl with magical voice sings

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl became a social media sensation after displaying her unique singing talent.

In a heartwarming clip shared on TikTok, the little girl sat beside her mother to sing with so much passion to Destiny's Child's Survivor.

