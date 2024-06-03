Amid the ongoing nationwide strike, a Nigerian man has said the goal should not be to demand an increase in wages

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) declared indefinite strike action from Monday, June 3, to press home their demands

Affiliate members such as electricity workers, maritime workers, aviation workers, bank workers and others joined in the strike, which has crippled economic activities nationwide

A Nigerian man, @je_mc2, has faulted the direction of the labour union in their nationwide strike, which kicked off on Monday, June 1.

The NLC/TUC strike is a direct response to unresolved issues related to wage increases, economic policies, and a hike in the electricity tariff.

The man advised the labour union to force the government to implement anti-inflationary policies.

The strike has paralysed economic and essential activities across the nation, and @je_mc2 believes the labour union is not taking the right step.

@je_mc2's advice to the NLC/TUC

In a tweet on X, @je_mc2 suggested that the labour union should demand the implementation of proven anti-inflationary policies instead of clamouring for a wage increment.

@je_mc2 expressed disappointment, saying the labour union lacks the intellectual capacity to push for such. He wrote:

"The strike the NLC and TUC should be having is not to increase wages, but to force government to implement *proven* anti-inflationary policies.

"However, there is no intellectual capacity ANYWHERE in the NLC/TUC to take such a step. So here we are, again. Here we will always be."

Reactions trail the man's advice to NLC/TUC

@Officialfotofa1 SAID:

"Just shut up pls..."

@isaacwalex said:

"NLC is like they typical Nigerian that they represent...always looking for quick gains so they can pat themselves on the back even at the expense of better, future rewards."

Mayowa A. Balogun said:

"Give us some examples of such policies pls."

List of members who joined NLC/TUC strike

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported a list of affiliate members who joined the NLC/TUC indefinite strike.

The strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) started after the federal government failed to reach an agreement with them concerning the new minimum wage and hike in electricity tariff.

Ahead of today’s commencement of the strike, TUC directed the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), the Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI), the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), and other senior staff associations to participate in the nationwide strike fully.

Source: Legit.ng