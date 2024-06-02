A Nigerian couple who relocated to the UK two years ago shared a video of their new home purchase, which instantly went viral on TikTok

The couple's excitement was palpable as they danced and performed popular Nigerian dance moves in the video

Standing in their newly bought house, they celebrated the moment with unforgettable joy

Nigerian couple in UK buys house. Photo credit: @oloriadeyemi1

Source: TikTok

The video captured their heartfelt celebration in their new house, marking a significant and joyous milestone, as shown by @oloriadeyemi_1.

Watch the video of the Nigerian couple below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Nurse Shirley said:

“Na husband and wife Dey quick make am for uk congratulations.”

Olanrewaju Elegbede wrote:

“The Joy and energy in this video is contagious! congratulations guys.”

Omotoke Ademiju:

“Congratulations, couples that do things together, succeed together. More blessings.”

Afolsco:

“Congratulations to you Guys, but don’t send him out of the house tomorrow.”

Joy:

“Congratulations to you guys I tap from this blessings.”

Exceedingly101:

“Congratulations guys, let them know it’s possible with dedication and determination.”

Source: Legit.ng