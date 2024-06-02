Nigerian Couple Who Moved to the UK Shows Key to Their New House, Celebrates and Dances
- A Nigerian couple who relocated to the UK two years ago shared a video of their new home purchase, which instantly went viral on TikTok
- The couple's excitement was palpable as they danced and performed popular Nigerian dance moves in the video
- Standing in their newly bought house, they celebrated the moment with unforgettable joy
Two years after relocating to the UK, a Nigerian couple shared a video of their newly purchased home, and it quickly became a sensation on TikTok.
Their joy was unmistakable as they danced energetically and showcased traditional Nigerian dance steps.
The video captured their heartfelt celebration in their new house, marking a significant and joyous milestone, as shown by @oloriadeyemi_1.
Watch the video of the Nigerian couple below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Nurse Shirley said:
“Na husband and wife Dey quick make am for uk congratulations.”
Olanrewaju Elegbede wrote:
“The Joy and energy in this video is contagious! congratulations guys.”
Omotoke Ademiju:
“Congratulations, couples that do things together, succeed together. More blessings.”
Afolsco:
“Congratulations to you Guys, but don’t send him out of the house tomorrow.”
Joy:
“Congratulations to you guys I tap from this blessings.”
Exceedingly101:
“Congratulations guys, let them know it’s possible with dedication and determination.”
Source: Legit.ng
