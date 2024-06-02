Real Madrid lifted their 15th UEFA Champions League against Borussia Dortmund on the night of June 1

While Madrid was celebrating, their Bundesliga opponent was managing the loss after coming so close to glory

Legit.ng looked at four critical moments that defined the game against Jadon Sancho’s side after holding onto possession for most of the minutes

Borussia Dortmund’s performance in the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid on June 1, 2024, was marked by a few critical mistakes that ultimately cost them the trophy.

Here are four key errors that were significant in their 0-2 defeat:

1. Missed opportunities:

Dortmund had a clear chance to take the lead in the 22nd minute when Karim Adeyemi went through on goal. Unfortunately, he rounded the goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois, but couldn’t find the finish.

Additionally, Niklas Füllkrug hit the post after being set up by Ian Maatsen, squandering another golden opportunity to score.

2. Defensive lapses:

The first goal conceded by Dortmund came from a set-piece situation where Dani Carvajal managed to head in the opener for Real Madrid in the 74th minute.

This indicates a lapse in marking and defensive organization during critical moments.

3. Inability to contain Vinicius Junior:

The second goal, scored by Vinicius Junior in the 83rd minute, sealed the victory for Real Madrid.

Dortmund’s defense was unable to contain Vinicius’ pace and skill, which has been a consistent threat throughout the match.

4. Lack of clinical finishing:

Despite creating chances, Dortmund lacked the clinical edge needed to convert those opportunities into goals.

This was evident in the overall match as they failed to capitalize on the moments that could have changed the game’s momentum.

These mistakes, combined with Real Madrid’s experience and composure in finals, led to Dortmund’s defeat at Wembley Stadium.

While it’s a disappointing outcome for Dortmund, such high-stakes matches often hinge on taking chances and minimizing errors, areas where Real Madrid proved superior on the day.

