A video showed Real Madrid coach and team dancing and having fun after winning their 15th UEFA Champions League title

In the clip, the coach and players performed their popular dance moves before coming together to lift their coach in celebration

Real Madrid made history as the first team to win 15 Champions League titles after defeating Dortmund with 2 goals

A video captured the joyful moments of the Real Madrid coach and the team celebrating their 15th UEFA Champions League victory.

In the footage, the coach and players showcased their signature dance moves before uniting to lift their coach in triumph.

Madrid beats Dortmund to win UCL. Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images. For illustration purposes only.

Source: Getty Images

Real Madrid set a new record by becoming the first team to secure 15 Champions League titles. Their historic win came with goals from Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior against Dortmund, as shown by @cbssportsgolazo.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions:

Muhabat Alko said:

“KO, this is Real Madrid.”

Gino De Luca840 wrote:

“Don Carlos.”

LOs_amigos commented:

“Best coach in the world.”

Talib Alhasani:

“As supporters of Real Madrid, I have (6) Champions League (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022 and 2024) what pride.”

Washington state:

“What a joy to see a coach like this, at HIS age.”

Therealmadridfan2:

“Don carlo with sick dance moves.”

DVA:

“The best coach in history.”

Decoballer12:

“The greatest coach ever.”

Dreamer:

“Legend right there.”

Definitiont1995:

“Carlo is a fantastic man.”

Zeinudin Najashi:

“I understand the luck is real and existing. who can tell me wat would you do if ur chances wont become goals but one trial for them is a goal..there is no balance in this lyf.”

Le Sonkoiste:

“Don Carlo The Best the Best in the World.”

