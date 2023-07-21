Many people dream of working in the aviation industry, which is highly regulated, but they do not know how to start. Some also don't know what training to get or the certificates to possess. Some would-be aviation workers do not know if their secondary school certificates qualify them for the job.

One of the areas of specialisation in aviation work can work in is becoming a flight attendant.

Tammy listed tips on the requirements to become a flight attendant. Photo credit: TikTok/@tammytee02.

In Nigeria, there are training institutions for aviation workers that train people for professional careers in the aviation industry. One such training institution is the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, NCAT, Zaria.

There are also schools in Nigeria that train flight attendants where one can acquire the needed knowledge. Some of them include the Universal School of Aviation and Crew Training Institute.

But apart from standardised training which one has to get, a Nigerian lady, Tammy Tobi, who is a flight attendant, took to her TikTok handle to share tips on what it takes to be a flight attendant from what she knows where she works. Here are a few of the basic requirements she listed.

1. You must be 18 years and above

One of the requirements listed by Tammy is that to become a flight attendant, you must be 18 years and above.

In some countries, the age requirement is 21 years and above, but in Nigeria, you have to be 18.

2. You can apply with WAEC or NECO

Tammy revealed that one could actually be able to become a flight attendant with just WAEC and NECO. The person must, of course, go through the required training.

While there are other standardised training, as stated earlier, Tammy said it is possible to become a flight attendant within a year without JAMB.

3. One must be patient and respectful

According to Tammy, anyone who wishes to become a flight attendant must be someone who is patient.

The person must also know how to respect other people.

This is because flight attendants encounter different types of people who they are expected to treat with respect.

4. The person must be neat

Neatness is one of the things flight attendants are noted for. The person aspiring to become a fight attendant must be neat.

Tammy said neatness is one of the basic requirements, as the person must appear presentable in public.

5. Teamwork

Another basic requirement listed by Tammy is that aspiring flight attendants must have the spirit of teamwork.

This is because flight attendants work as a team to attend to passengers in an aeroplane.

This important requirement is also listed by Aces as one of the things the makes flight attendants successful.

Conclusion on becoming a flight attendant

Flight attendants earn good pay and have many travelling opportunities that help them learn a lot.

Becoming a flight attendant requires standardised training that could be acquired in aviation schools.

One must be ready to go through the training to become one.

Watch Tammy's video below:

