A Nigerian lady who ordered for local food provisions from Nigeria regretted ever doing so as she spent more than her budget

After using N321k to get the items, the lady had to pay heftily before the food items were delivered to her doorstep in the UK

Replying to some people's comments, the lady said the importation was not worth it after spending more than a million naira

A Nigerian lady who has been living in the UK for over a year said that she bought food stuffs from Nigeria.

She showed different items, such as palm oil, yam flour, dried goat meat, and cereals, and said she regretted the experience.

The lady imported things like cereal, dried goat meats and palm oil. Photo source: @sammmy_x

Source: TikTok

Importing food from Nigeria to UK

The lady (@sammmy__xx) said she would not advise anyone to go through what she did as she had to spend over N1m before the goods got to her.

The Nigerian lady revealed in a video that she used N321k on the foodstuff, but doorstep delivery took most of her money.

A few UK-based people said that, given the amount she spent importing them, she should have bought those provisions in the UK.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Aminah_Bello said:

"If you calculate the amount they sell it here and compare, I don’t think it worth it."

She said:

"It’s not o."

lotty said:

"Please which company is this, do they send to Canada."

AB Global said:

"You they enjoy o, make come greet you for house."

Lolo Nwachisaluahu said:

"Try sea Cargo, in less than 2 months you will get it, its very affordable."

Erin said:

"Better still next time give the money to a family member to shop for you."

ameenah-AS said:

"Things like Semolina, full goat meat are cheaper abroad than bringing it in though some things are worth it."

Doncy30 said:

"Wow I sight my favourite tumeric soap."

DZLagos said:

"You should thank God all you goods complete..I laugh in cargo..just thank God my sister..."

Lady bought foodstuffs in UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady living abroad, Chidera Stephen, showed the provisions she could get for N30,000 in a UK supermarket in a TikTok video.

While filming her shopping, the lady bought packs of chicken, drinks, fruits, and other delicious groceries.

Source: Legit.ng