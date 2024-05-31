A Nigerian lady has shared the last voice note her younger brother sent to the family's group chat before he passed on

According to her, the late boy identified as Golden was bitten by a dog and unfortunately, he couldn't survive it

Social media users who came across the sad post took turns to sympathise with the family over the loss

A young Nigerian boy lost his life to the cold hands of death shortly after he was bitten by a dog in his area.

His sister shared the sad news on the TikTok app and it triggered emotional reactions from netizens.

Boy sends last voice note to family before dying Photo credit: @popularisabella1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Boy's last voice note to family trends

The grieving sister identified as @popularisabella1 on the TikTok app shared the last voice note the boy sent to their family's group chat before he died.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In the voice note, he appreciated everyone who took care of him while he was battling for his life.

"Howfar? I like una. I like una with your mummy. Una try for me well well. Thank you. Star mama migwor for all you have done for us," the boy said in the voice note.

While sharing the post, the grieving sister reminisced over her late brother's lifestyle and dubbed him a very good person who appreciates every little thing.

In his words:

"He made me believe that dog bite kills. His last voice note to our family. He was a very God person and he appreciates every little thing. Still can't believe he is gone. Please y'all stay away from dog."

Reactions trail boy's last voice note

Nigerians stormed the comments section to mourn the sad demise of the young boy.

@symboll said:

"ThankGod for my life o dog bite me in 2022 at three different places in my body, I literally went tru hell and the anxiety and fear that comes with it just thanking God it didn’t affect me in anyway."

@HIGHDEE wrote:

"Dog bite me once. It wasn't eazy cus I got bite on my ear it almost cut off I was holding it still I get to hospital but I thank God."

@ĚMPÎŘĚ said:

"Am beginning to be scared because currently I have like 4 dogs."

@Okalla wrote:

"Dog don bite me too, but ntin do me, I just go tk injection and bfor 2weeks de wound close, e hard me to blv dis o."

@Melsluxuryfabrics reacted:

"Chai he was even trying to control his speech, so that you people can hear what he was saying."

@JENNIFER said:

"When I go all crazy on someone not taking their health seriously, they say I over do, now I'm crying coz of this video."

@Jennifer added:

"I could remember then that my only bro was bitten by a dog omoo I was really scared then cos the thought of loosing him omoo, Chaiiiii this is giving me goosebumps."

Watch the video below:

Delivery man saves woman from dog attack

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady, Lauren Ray, put the love of her dog before her safety and fought off a pit bull that attacked her pet.

Lauren said that she only acted on the spur of the moment and never really thought that the bull could inflict harm on her.

Source: Legit.ng