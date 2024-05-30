An emotional video featuring a young lady serving as a corps member, informing her students that she would soon be completing her one-year service at the school, garnered significant attention on TikTok

In the video, one student insisted that she must stay until her birthday on the 27th, but the corps member explained she would be leaving by the 13th

Seeing how much the students were going to miss her, she promised to return after her passing out parade to visit them

A touching video captured the moment a young lady, who was completing her one-year service as a corps member, informed her students that her time at their school was coming to an end.

This heartfelt clip quickly became popular on TikTok. In the video, a student pleaded with her to stay until the 27th, which was their birthday, but the corps member gently explained that she would be leaving by the 13th.

Lady corper makes student emotional. Photo credit: @evi.ye

Source: TikTok

Moved by how much her students would miss her, she assured them that she would return for a visit after her passing out parade.

The students were visibly grateful for her promise to come back, as shown by @evi.ye.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Frankie said:

“Me I left without telling them they never knew I was leaving them. bcuz u couldn't stand them crying over it..The Principal had to give them my number and my phone has been ringing nonstop.”

Precious wrote:

“Chai he said they will now be doing them it touched me honestly anyhow.”

Mira commented:

“They will now be doing us any how.”

IbadanAgent also commented:

“One thing I love the most sStaying around younger ones can be so refreshing.”

King:

“Principal told me not to tell anyone, that they won't let me go.”

User8383938383838383:

“His my birthday mate June 27.”

ChidinmaA:

“I literally cried when my favorite corper left.”

Ceejaypwesh:

“This show's how much you're loved by the kids.”

Lady corper shares foodstuff she receives

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady’s post about the Ramadan gift she received from her PPA garnered significant online attention.

The lady, a member of the NYSC, expressed her delight as she displayed the food items she had been given.

Among the items she received were milk, Milo, and sugar, along with other foodstuffs.

In a recent development, Legit.ng also reported that corps member who packed different provisions in a box to take to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp.

Source: Legit.ng