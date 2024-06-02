A lady has taken to social media to express her disappointment after finally meeting her boyfriend

They had been dating online and the young lady was disappointed at the kind of vehicle he drives

Mixed reactions trailed a video of the car she released as netizens made funny remarks about her situation

A young lady, @esty20037, lamented on social media over the kind of vehicle her boyfriend uses.

@esty20037 explained that they had been dating online and he decided to pick her up for their first outing.

The duo had been dating online. Photo Credit: @esty20037

Source: TikTok

When he arrived, the vehicle he came in was not quite what @esty20037 had expected. She took to TikTok to show the interior of the vehicle.

Her camera panned around to show a look of disappointment on her face. @esty20037's video has stirred mixed reactions online.

Another lady had displayed the 'worrying place' her talking stage took her to.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail the lady's video

Ema said:

"Awwwn passenger princess he Dey disguise oh no leave m oh na prince wen dey disguise to find true love."

enehsara said:

"He actually told me he was driving to my hostel ,he said I should come out that I will see a red car I came out it was only red bike that I saw ."

Faith Lucky said:

"And you still enter if na me I no enter oh I go tell am say go I will meet you up."

Fola_kemi said:

"The car even get Fan..... Premium Enjoyment,More years Together with your Car dear."

canzybae said:

"Awwn he’s playing love song I’m jealous my sister."

King_Ella❤️ said:

"He come with car Abi he no come with car?"

omeh_juliet said:

"He’s testing you love…He’s a prince but he wants to find true love."

Lady amused as she meets online friend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady was amused as she finally met a man she had been chatting with online.

According to the lady, they have been chatting on social media for the past four years. In a short video she shared on TikTok, @officialobudupinkin laughed as she got closer to her online male friend.

The stunned lady added that she is even taller than he is. Apparently, she did not expect him to be of that height. The pals' video has stirred mixed reactions.

Source: Legit.ng