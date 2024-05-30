A Nigerian girl who sat for the 2024 JAMB has received the help she needs to proceed to the university for further studies

A Nigerian girl has received help to enable her to proceed to the university after sitting for JAMB.

The girl wrote the 2024 Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB) UTME and passed.

The girl got a scholarship to proceed to the university. Photo credit: Getty Images/Leland Bobbe and JAMB. Girl's photo used for illustration only.

Before the examination, the girl was told she would get a full scholarship if she was able to score 300.

However, she scored 289 in the Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination (UTME).

The girl's story was shared on X by education promoter, Alex Onyia who said help has come her way.

He said:

"Just now, someone has offered to contribute 500,000 Naira annually towards her education. This act of kindness nearly brought me to tears. The donor has chosen to remain anonymous."

See the story below:

Reactions as girl gets scholarship

@mararymma said:

"May God bless the donor and the anonymous Angel."

@InneInnih said:

"Wow! Thank you, Jesus. Thanks so much, anonymous. May you go from strength to strength. Thanks, Mr Alex, for making this happen. The future is BRIGHT."

@FlokiRazz said:

"Grace spoke and is still speaking in Jesus Holy Name."

@ChukwuebukaVal7 said:

"Omo...she dey cry for 289, and one big head got 204, and he is celebrating. He even told me that uncle, people failed very well. I was just laughing. The mumu was telling me to choose which state university for him.....lol. Congratulations, she still has to make them proud."

@ObiageliEm15958 said:

"May God bless the anonymous donor."

