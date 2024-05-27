A Nigerian boy who is in senior secondary school has been praised for his determination to learn

The boy is said to be enthusiastic about his education as he uses SS3 books to practice despite being in SS1

Alex Onyia, a Nigerian educational promoter, has supported the boy's educational pursuit after learning of his enthusiasm

A Nigerian boy who is enthusiastic about his education has found support to boost his dreams.

The boy is said to be in SS1 but is so eager to learn that he uses the curriculum for SS3 students for personal practice.

The boy is said to be enthusiastic about education. Photo credit: X/Alex Onyia.

The boy, Arome Audu, has been described as having a great quest to learn new things.

Arome's interesting story was shared on X by Nigeria's education promoter, Alex Onyia.

Alex said he was able to support Arome's educational dreams, and he hopes he would achieve great things.

He wrote:

"This little boy Arome Audu is an orphan but he is a super star in the making. His love for education and learning is second to none. He is in SS1 but currently challenges himself with SS3 curriculum. I supported him today and will be happy to watch him grow."

See the post below:

Reactions as secondary school boy gets help

@Stv_Edit commented:

"There's so much hope for the future."

@mararymma said:

"That you go extra miles to fish these geniuses out is awesome. Thank You so much. Your model is already being considered by many. Keep it up."

@iam_iykechris said:

"Hopefully, we collaborate on an academic project in the near future."

@UnCuriousCat said:

"Cheers to you, for identifying and supporting him. Cheers to him, for being a superstar today and in the days to come."

@PJ_Olisa said:

"Thank you for all you do sir. Your impact will last for generations."

Girl performs well in WAEC

Meanwhile, a Nigerian girl did exceedingly well in the West African School Certificate Examination (WASCE) but could not continue.

The girl took the WAEC examination in 2023, but she has remained at home due to a lack of resources to register for JAMB.

The girl would get support from Wigwe University, founded by the late Access Bank CEO, who would offer the girl a scholarship.

