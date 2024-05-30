Miners of trending Tapswap were thrown into confusion and worry after noticing the wallet option has been removed from the Telegram-based crypto project

Before the wallet option removal, Tapswap had announced it would be launching on a different blockchain and no longer Solana

Two crypto experts, Moreblessing Ogbogo and Obani Ebenezer Nwokoma, spoke with Legit.ng about the possible reasons behind the sudden development

Hours after announcing it would no longer launch on Solana, Tapswap removed its wallet option.

'Tapswappers' panicked after they noticed the sudden change on Tapswap amid a postponement in its launch date.

Tapswap removes the wallet option. Photo Credit: H-tech, TikTok/@iam_safeee, Nairametrics

Source: Facebook

A Facebook page, H-tech, amplified the wallet removal development but allayed the fears of 'Tapswappers.'

"Stay calm as TAPSWAP remove the WALLET option from the App," the page wrote while sharing proof.

Crypto experts react to Tapswap's wallet removal

Two crypto experts who spoke with Legit.ng offered possible reasons for the wallet removal.

For Moreblessing Ogbogo, the wallet removal could be because Tapswap changed its mind about launching on Solana. In his words:

"Initially, Tapswap proposed launching on the Solana chain, but due to a lack of full backing and sponsorship from Solana, they decided to switch to another blockchain."

Crypto expert Obani Ebenezer Nwokoma told Legit.ng the wallet removal was "for the best."

According to him, Tapswap did not foresee the project recording such a huge success and this affected their earlier planned launch pool. He said:

"Well, yes, they have; well, I think the project wasn't expected to be this much of a huge success, and a blockchain was already there, and I believe the time they realized they could expand more I'm not saying Solana is bad but no knows what their plans are... NOTCOIN didn't choose a particular exchange from the onset. It just happened, and listing on different exchanges started popping up.

"I will say it's for the best, but let's see how things turn around. I have my fingers still crossed that this project wasn't a mistake."

Tapswap's development worry people

Gab Riel said:

"Now my own no gree open again ."

Ade Yemi said:

"For those people using VPM or Auto Clicker hope there won’t be any issues there after?"

Rejoice Anthony said:

"My own refused to open with the Solana wallet.

"I pray it connects with anyone they'll bring now."

Innocent Chukwuebuka Christian said:

"Tapswap removed Solana wallet and I have not link mine hope I’m safe."

Mushofiu Olapade said:

"Unlink your Sol wallet from Tapswap.

"Stay safe."

Mustapha Kamal Kamal said:

"They have postponed launching date till1 July."

Moses Ace said:

"How on earth will someone mine up to 20Billion on Tapswap.?

"Omorrr e reach make fear catch them....na why dem postpone am."

Nigerians likely to lose Tapswap accounts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a crypto expert had named Nigerians likely to lose their Tapswap accounts for engaging in sharp practices.

In a Facebook post, Dr Crypto maintained that Tapswap can't be outsmarted, and those using VPNs may regret their actions. According to Dr Crypto, Tapswap may take down their accounts.

When quizzed on the dangers of VPN use, Dr crypto, founder of Crypto Clinic Academy, told Legit.ng that VPN tampers with people's location.

Source: Legit.ng