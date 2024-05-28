A young girl showcased her rapping talent amidst a crowd at a radio station, and the moment instantly went viral on TikTok

A young girl displayed her rapping talent in front of a crowd at a radio station, and the moment quickly went viral on TikTok.

In the video, the young girl started rapping to the beat, and her strong rhythm and flow were clear from the start.

Girl raps effortlessly, thrills people. Photo credit: @therealvanvanisback

Source: TikTok

Her final rap was about Kobe Bryant, which excited the audience. They cheered loudly and stood up to show their appreciation, as shown by @therealvanvanisback.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Frank Whitfield said:

“The beat to Kobe Bryant line yo!!!”

Hip-Hop Advisor:

“Ate (8) the beat Two 4's Kobe Bryant is hard!”

Brandon Torrell:

“If Kendrick said that 8 the beat 2 4s Kobe Bryant he would go viral.”

UserGoody diamond:

“Van van is just a born rapper keep it up baby.”

Guru's Garden:

“Her smile at everyone's reaction was everything!!!”

Katie Rader335:

“She deserved that response! So very talented!!!”

Lilian:

“The other child covering her mouth.”

Created2Win:

“Every time I spit Mike Jack it's a Thriller, go of Van. She got it.”

Farrow10:

“My Gul is back on the scene. Hadn't saw her on this app inna min. Welcome back Van Van.”

1Happlchic:

“Ayywye gone head Van. the hand fold is sending me.”

Indy:

“She is brilliant.”

Anishikawright:

“Sound better than some of these adult rappers. You can understand her.”

Janisted:

“VanVan! my tiktok cousin.

Introvert4Real901:

“I like how she was dead serious and focused the entire time until she was done.”

Source: Legit.ng