A Nigerian lady who actively mines Tapswap 'shares' on Telegram has lamented what she noticed with her account

When she was doing the daily task, she noticed her Tapswap balance has surprisingly been reduced

A crypto expert, Moreblessing Ogbogo, spoke with Legit.ng, expressed surprise at the development

Ade Ola, a Nigerian lady, has raised the alarm on social media over a sudden reduction in her Tapswap balance.

Ola displayed her Tapswap balance on Facebook, saying it went from 5.9 million 'shares' to 5.8 million.

A worried Ola wondered if she was the only Tapswapper experiencing such. She wrote on Facebook:

"Abeg , am I the only one experiencing reduction of coins on TAPSWAP???

"I was on 5.9million, but it reduced to this?"

How Ola noticed her Tapswap balance reduction

Some netizens, however, confirmed they also experienced reductions in their Tapswap balances.

Speaking further, Ola shared how she noticed the change.

"I noticed mine when I was doing the daily task of x5 Taps in 20 seconds," Ola wrote in the comment section of her Facebook post.

Crypto expert reacts to Tapswap balance reduction

Legit.ng reached out to Moreblessing Ogbogo, a crypto expert, regarding the reduction in Ola's Tapswap balance to seek a possible explanation.

Moreblessing, the founder of Crypto Clinic Academy, appeared shocked. He said:

"I've not confirmed how true that is and none of my community members have complained of their Tapswap balance reducing."

Tapswappers share their thoughts on Ola's discovery

Kiki Chum said:

"This tapswap don dey do anyhow I don't even understand what they're doing again."

Derick Light said:

"Una don see say na scam and yet una still no wan believe...

"People from my country have meehtal problem ooo.

"Ndi tappers."

Muh'd Gold said:

"No hard feelings...

"But ehn, seriously...I'm just smelling something fishy concerning this Tapswap. Like, how can they be asking one to pay before he connects his wallet...Haba nah."

Riella Peters said:

"I experienced same thing yesterday oo. I thought I was not seeing things clearly ."

Nweke Obiora said:

"I was told to connect mine to tonwallet which I did for a x2 then I was ask to buy 1ton for it ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️... 20k."

Adiobale Khadijat said:

"If you don't have a strong network at that moment you were tapping or you claimed the bot coin it won't Add up..... That what I noticed though."

Man wants to sell his Tapswap account

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had put up his Tapswap account for sale.

The man, M Ashfaq, disclosed this in a Facebook post on Saturday, June 1. Ashfaq's move to sell off his account comes days after Tapswap postponed its crypto project launch date.

When quizzed if Ashfaq's move was unethical and could get his account banned permanently, a crypto expert, Moreblessing Ogbogo, lamented the mindsets of some people actively mining Tapswap.

