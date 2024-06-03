A man has stated that he won't be connecting his crypto wallet or investing in Tapswap and explained why

While admitting people may disagree with the four points he highlighted, he would wait until Tapswap gets some strong backing like Hamster Kombat did recently

A crypto expert, Fidelis Ozuawala, spoke with Legit.ng about rising concerns surrounding Tapswap

Ahead of Tapswap's launch on July 1, a man has expressed little faith in the trending crypto project.

In a Facebook post, the man, identified as Crypto Nawaz, revealed he would not connect his wallet or invest in Tapswap.

The man maintained he won't invest or connect his wallet to Tapswap.

While comparing with the already-listed Notcoin, Nawaz highlighted four reasons for his stance regarding Tapswap.

Four reasons he won't invest in Tapswap

In numbered format, Nawaz shared why he won't invest in Tapswap. In his words:

"1 - TapSwap started saying they are powered by Solana but having a huge community #Solana distanced itself from TapSwap.

"2 - Taps pool was announced to launch on 30th May but it was delayed on time without any solid reason.

"3 - TapSwap founder is yet unknown no any clarification after alot of rumours.

"4 - Having a huge community no any solid partnership or backing..."

Nawaz added that he wasn't required to invest in Notcoin and wondered why Tapswap would make such a request of Taswappers.

He maintained that his stance would only change when Tapswap gets strong backing like Hamster Kombat.

Should Tapswappers be worried?

Following the unexpected postponement of its launch date and coupled with recent developments regarding Tapswap, Legit.ng asked a crypto expert, Fidelis Ozuawala, if Tapswappers should be worried. He replied:

"A lot (Tapswappers) have, at the moment, also reduced, so I'm grateful to Legit.ng for updating everyone. A host of people were hoping it would list on May 31.

"Some are yet to know what's happening, some do not have as much momentum as before to continue tapping, but in all, get as many Tapshares as possible. When it comes to airdrop, the only regret is always why didn't you get as many as possible."

People react to man's Tapswap stance

Charles Innocent said:

"Real talk I've been waiting to hear this."

Xi Shou said:

"Lol. So you didn’t receive WUFFI tokens from tapswap, which was under SOLANA project?"

EL Aine said:

"I connected my phantom solana wallet before then that task is already gone in the tapswap."

Muhammad Mustapha said:

"Thank you for unstoppable update u are bringing to us, just lighten our future and of course with future of our family."

Levy Bombita Cañopa said:

"You have a point. I started to think that tapswap is red flag."

Abdullahi Mahmud Ruwansanyi said:

"Yes dear you're right! I can't give a single currency to anyone."

Bishara Bako Izini said:

"Absolutely right.... But I still doubled my account and wait for the backing... 1 Ton is up for a risk..."

Businesswoman shares why she won't do Tapswap

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a businesswoman had explained why she won't join others in participating in Tapswap.

In a lengthy Facebook post, Chioma noted that there is a Tapswap frenzy everywhere and tagged it 'Tapping pandemic.' According to Chioma, she researched and found out that Tapswap was built by a Kenyan man named Kibiru Mutaka.

Chioma added that top experts are unsure about Tapswap's future and that she is guided by her simple life principle.

