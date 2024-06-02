Ahead of Tapswap's launch on July 1, a man has announced his willingness to sell off his account

The man revealed the total coins in the account, which he mined on Telegram as he looked to get a buyer

A crypto expert, Moreblessing Ogbogo, spoke with Legit.ng about a danger associated with selling off one's Tapswap account

A man has announced that he wants to sell his Tapswap account and is looking for interested buyers.

The man, M Ashfaq, disclosed this in a Facebook post on Saturday, June 1.

The man wants to sell his Tapswap account. The image of a man used here is for illustration purpose and is unrelated to the story. Photo Credit: Henrik Sorensen, Nairametrics

Source: Getty Images

His Facebook post read:

"Tapswap mining sale account 4m coin."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ashfaq's move to sell off his account comes days after Tapswap postponed its crypto project launch date.

Crypto expert on selling off Tapswap account

When quizzed if Ashfaq's move was unethical and could get his account banned permanently, a crypto expert, Moreblessing Ogbogo, lamented the mindsets of some people actively mining Tapswap.

He said crypto is not a get-rich-quick scheme. He told Legit.ng:

"These are some of the wrong mindsets that need to be corrected in the space. The "get-rich-quick mindset" of people mostly involved with ponzi schemes. Crypto is not a ponzi scheme and shouldn't be treated as such.

"It requires patience, but sadly, a lot of people don't have that. It may not necessarily get the account banned as it can go unnoticeable by the team due to the millions of people involved, but they may face verification issues when it's time for KYC."

Tapswap announces special mission

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Tapswap had announced a special mission that would reward Nigerians and others mining on Telegram.

Legit.ng confirmed this in a fresh update Tapswap shared on its verified X handle on Friday, May 31. According to Tapswap, the special mission comes with the 'biggest reward ever.' The rewards for Tapswappers are three million shares and a $600 (N800,100) Binance voucher.

Tapswap added that the mission will be available for a limited time. Reacting to the announcement, crypto expert Obani Ebenezer Nwokoma welcomed the development.

Source: Legit.ng