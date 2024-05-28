A Nigerian man has frowned at the Tapswap frenzy that has gripped the country and come for his countrymen who are actively into it

The man described Nigerian "Tapswappers" as crazy and mad folks who hurriedly joined the crypto project without a second thought

Reacting to the viral video, Obani Ebenezer Nwokoma, a crypto expert, shared his thoughts with Legit.ng

A Nigerian man, @chike028, has taken a swipe at millions of Nigerians who are participating in the trending Tapswap crypto project.

In a TikTok video, he said the Tapswap craze in Nigeria is an example of why many Nigerians would remain poor.

While tagging Nigerian 'Tapswappers' as foolish, crazy and mad, @chike028 blasted them for hurriedly joining the Telegram game.

He wondered how much people have made from Tapswap so far and posed a question to 'Tapswappers.'

"You don't know if they are using this to monitor your life. You are just tap, tap, tap," he said in the TikTok video.

@chike028's clip stirred reactions.

In a chat with Legit.ng, Obani Ebenezer Nwokoma, a crypto expert, rubbished the notion that people doing Tapswap were wasting their time. In his words:

"People will always talk just like they did in Notcoin, and besides, Tapswap doesn't even ask for up to 15 or 20 minutes of your time to get what you want to be done in there and go around your business. It's a win-win."

Nigerians react to man's criticism of 'Tapswappers'

isayit said:

"Oga if you're not tapping allow the people that are tapping to tap it's not your tapping ."

somadina❤️ said:

"Oga don go tap out him screen out,i can see d pain."

user81271881468018 said:

"Oga better ways kee chairman nothing like better ways, notcoin pay me 400k plus, tap tap all the way."

2% said:

"I swear everybody don turn tapswap and hamster content creator."

Emzii jaga said:

"E be like ur own no dey open again abi."

Danny said:

"Na who get soul de tap am away... me wey don sell my soul."

LUCKY said:

"He miss notcoin an e dey pain am."

Bigname❤️ndi☮️Ebonyi said:

"Them don bring today combo assignment for today oo who don get the cards tell me abeg."

Pastor releases 'worrying' prophecy on Tapswap

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pastor had dropped a 'worrying' prophecy about Tapswap's future.

In a Facebook post, the founder of Giants World Ministries urged Nigerians to stop wasting their time mining Tap tokens.

According to Prophet Emmanuel, he does not see Tapswap generating great value. The cleric recalled how he prophesied about the dollar almost exchanging at N2k and how Icecoin would pump and drop.

