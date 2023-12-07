A brilliant young lady has garnered attention online after emerging as the best-graduating student in her school

The intriguing video showcased the enthusiastic celebration and support she received from her fellow students

Netizens who watched the video have taken to the comments section to celebrate her and tap from her grace

A TikTok video has captured the incredible moment a young lady was announced as the best graduating student in her school.

The video shared by the brilliant lady known as @witty3105 on TikTok, showcased the overwhelming excitement and admiration from her peers as they cheered and celebrated her achievement.

Girl emerges as best graduating student in her school Photo credit: @witty3105/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady shares her moment of triumph as best graduating student

In the clip, her classmates who sat beside her stood to cheer her on while some others sprayed cash on her.

All smiles and with shoulders high, the brilliant lady stood to her feet and walked majestically to the stage to collect her award.

The viral clip is a testament to her hard work and dedication throughout her academic journey.

The young lady expressed her gratitude in the caption of her TikTok post, saying;

"Best graduating student moment. Thank you, Lord."

Netizens join to celebrate best-graduating student

Netizens have flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and admiration for her outstanding accomplishment.

The video sparked a wave of positivity and encouragement as people from various backgrounds came together to celebrate her achievement and offer words of support for her future endeavours.

@Preshy commented:

“She even still carry book come.”

@FAIRLY USED GIRLFRIEND said:

“Wait, initially you didn't know it was you? cus you sat and kept clapping.”

@Kindnex reacted:

“This should be law faculty yeah? Congrats hun.”

@kwinsuccy said:

“BGS are always looking very simple with no make up. Congrats to u dear.”

@JULIUS said:

“Abeg camera. Who pick that money.”

@Chioma said:

“The friends try abeg, they made her realize she was the being called out bcos aunty don forget her name, dy clap hand. Congratulations.”

@JRLoveth reacted:

“This is the world will celebrate my first daughter in Jesus Mighty name Amen.”

@Muynah reacted:

“We should always praise her friends. they were happy for her.”

@user5531519303238 said:

“By next I will be like u in Jesus Amen.”

@Beatrice Adom said:

“I tap into ur victory.”

@annscatering and More said:

“I tap into this blessing for my kids. Congratulations dear.”

Watch the video below:

