A Nigerian lady has proudly shown off a solar inverter she bought some months ago that has been serving her well

Concerned about the heatwave at night in the absence of electricity, the lady sought an alternative power source and was fortunate to find one

Speaking highly of her solar inverter, she listed appliances it carries, saying it is cheap and lasts till dawn

Anita Chinwe Herbert, a Nigerian woman, has showcased a solar inverter she has been using for the past three months without regrets.

Chinwe said they don't usually turn on their generator at home overnight, which means they have to deal with a heatwave when power is interrupted.

Anita Chinwe Herbert says her solar inverter cost her N300k. Photo Credit: Anita Chinwe Herbert

Source: Facebook

Cost of Chinwe's 'cheap' solar inverter

In a Facebook post, Chinwe shared a picture of the solar inverter she tagged cheap. She said it cost her over N300k to purchase, install, and wire her room solely for the inverter.

Chinwe noted that the solar inverter powers her fan, bulbs, and sockets. When fully charged, it can last overnight.

She added that it is charged by the sun and electricity

I have never had a single regret since this inverter was installed, I no longer have business with heat at home. Chinwe's Facebook post read in part:

"...I spent 300k+ which covers the inverter, fresh wiring in my room which is solemnly for the inverter, energy saving fan and other miscellaneous expenses.

"If well charged, it can carry you till dawn.

"The inverter powers fan, sockets and bulb. Destiny said it can carry TV but I haven’t tried as there is no tv in my room.

"It’s charged with electricity and solar (sun).

"It will be very nice to use in office/shop, your light will never go off because of constant sunshine..."

Reactions trail her N300k inverter

Lydia Afudah said:

"How much is battery,panel, charge controller that u now did it for 300+? Cos I am using this too and only 220 kva battery cost me up to 200k as at last year."

Tony Ukomadu said:

"Inverters change stored electricity from dc to ac. it does not get charged or store charge except from a battery bank. People should try and see units in action before ordering."

Ifeanyi Solar said:

"This is solar generator in different form."

Chioma Ukanwa-Azuike said:

"This is a fantastic review. Will love to get one for my business."

Uchechi Nlewedim - Ndubuisi said:

"Na that " It is charged with light" make me pause now. Otherwise I would have said fantastic. But Fantastic! The electricity tarrif is something's else."

JonathanOlusegun Babatunde Jo'Berbs said:

"300K plus and there is solar panel? Wonderful."

Achinulo Goodness Obioma said:

"I have been using solar for the past two years. It's the best."

Apeh Samson said:

"How much e come be as you call am low budget."

