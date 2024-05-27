A man has installed five solar panels, a battery and an inverter to help supply his small scale with 24/7 electricity

The man said after installing solar electricity in his barbing shop, his business has been relieved of fuel expenses

Some Nigerians are turning to solar as a source of electricity to power their businesses, especially after an increase in electricity tariff

A man who operates a small business in Nigeria decided to switch from a public power supply to solar electricity.

The man said his business has experienced bliss since he successfully installed the solar to give him 24/7 electricity.

Nigerian man installs solar to power his small-scale business. Photo credit: TikTok/@alfacrest and Getty Images/Onurdongel and Rawfile redux.

Source: Getty Images

In a trending video, it was revealed that the Nigerian man installed five solar panels to trap energy from the sun.

He also installed one solar battery in his barber shop, and this is supported by an inverter.

Solar electricity in Nigeria

The man, Jackson said before he switched from public grid to solar, he was using generator to support the shop.

Jackson, whose shop is located in Nasarawa state, said all the electricity challenges he used to face before now had vanished.

This is coming at a time when the electricity tariff was increased in Nigeria after approval by the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

Solargod wrote on TikTok while sharing the video:

"The owner of this small barbing salon has been using solar energy systems for the past 7 months."

Some Nigerians are turning to solar as an alternative source of power supply for homes and businesses.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as salon owner installs solar

@SpecialDiv said:

"Please how much does dis cost need."

@abdourahaman Dosso asked:

"But how much was everything if I want to do it?"

@Stark said:

"Those panels are too much."

Lady installs solar for home use

Meanwhile, a Nigerian lady said she and her family got tired of spending money on fuel for their generator, so they sought an alternative.

The lady said they installed a solar electricity system in their house, and then it cost millions to buy inverters and solar panels.

However, they are now reaping the benefits because she noted that they no longer depend on the grid electricity supply.

Source: Legit.ng