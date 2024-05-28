An opportunity to study at Harvard University has opened as the school is set to offer scholarships to qualified candidates

The Harvard University MBA Scholarship offers assistance for scholars to relocate and study at the Ivy League university

Those selected for the Harvard University MBA Scholarship will also receive financial aid amounting to 75% of the tuition fees

An opportunity to travel to the USA and study under a scholarship has opened for masters prospects.

The MBA scholarship exists at Harvard University, USA, a top Ivy League institution.

The scholarship is the Harvard University MBA Scholarship awarded by the Boustany Foundation.

According to the information, interested candidates must first apply for admission and receive an offer to study for an MBA at Harvard University.

The information on the Boustany Foundation website says the scholarship would be awarded in Autumn 2025.

It says:

"Candidates must have an excellent academic background and show considerable promise. Although the Scholarship can be awarded to candidates of any nation. Candidates may apply for the Scholarship only after receiving an offer of admission from the Harvard MBA programme."

MBA scholarships in USA

Those selected for the scholarship will be awarded financial aid, which covers 75% of tuition fees.

Also, the scholarship covers travel and accommodation expenses related to the internship.

The information adds that:

"The Harvard MBA is one of the world’s leading business programmes, taught at one of the world’s most prestigious Universities. The Boustany MBA Harvard Scholarship is granted once every two years for a two year course at Harvard Business School."

Interested candidates are told to send a copy of their curriculum vitae with a photograph, GMAT scores and acceptance letter from the University to: admissions@boustany-foundation.org."

